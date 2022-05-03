Black Motion confirm they are not parting ways

When I first caught a whiff of speculation that award winning electronic house duo Black Motion had split I thought who would want to spoil a good thing? I was relieved for find it untrue.

Black Motion, over the long weekend, released a statement making it clear that they were not splitting up and were still very much working together. A lengthy statement was released by their agency Spirit Motion after Musa Khawula tweeted about their alleged split. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Motion (@realblackmotion) Black Motion labelled the rumours as “damaging and untrue”.

They went on to assure fans that “Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come”. “Spirit Motion would like to state on record that Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol and Bongani Mohosana aka Murdah Bongz have not parted ways. Black Motion still exists and has plans for more years to come,” read the statement. They did, however, reveal that Murdah has rebranded to Morda and is preparing to launch a solo career; this also applies to Smol.

“The only change which does not affect the duo is that Murdah has rebranded himself from Murdah to Morda. This is because he is preparing to launch his solo career as a DJ, but still remains part and parcel of Black Motion,” it read. Morda has been spotted in recent times performing solo and has even performed alongside DJ Zinhle, his girlfriend as a solo act. This fuelled speculation that Black Motion had split but it should be no surprise to fans seeing the duo performing separately. This is not anything new.

