Black Twitter divided over Somizi's comments about the community

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's thoughts about Black Twitter has divided the community after his IG TV video. Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the "Idols SA" judge decided to address black people pulling people down. He was specifically referencing Hamilton Ndlovu, who was attacked on Twitter for showcases his luxury cars, and people questioning where he got the money from. Ndlovu later pulled his post and issuing an apology. Somizi then drew a comparison with Steyn City owner Douw Steyn's wife Carolyn showing off her mansion and said: "Carolyn Steyn once showed her house in Steyn City a huge mansion with cars. Rolls Royces and Bentleys...on Top Billing and nobody questioned her because she is expected to be rich, she allowed to rich, she allowed to show us because she's white. That is a black sad mentality."

The "Living The Dream With Somizi" star also used Shauwn Mkhize as an example who consistently faces criticism regarding her wealth online.

He continued: "We are pulling each other behind. Other races are flying because they are pushing each other forward. We are pulling each other backward with that stupid slavery mentality "

Somizi then named other successful black people such as Laduma, Esther and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to look up too.

He ended his rant by firing shots at Black Twitter.

"Stop with your Black Twitter mentality. And this Black Twitter thing must also end to have a negative connotation. Black Twitter should be about black excellence. Black Twitter should be about black support. Black Twitter should be about black celebration. Black Twitter should be about nothing but positivity," he said.

Furthermore, the "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" star said: "Let's change the narrative of thinking Black Twitter is only about dragging people, so and so must fall, so and so must die, so and so must be cancelled. No, so and so rise, so and so must thrive...that should be the narrative of Black Twitter."

Once the video made its way to Twitter, tweeps split into two camps with some calling for Somizi to fall while others called for him to rise.

People were quick to say #SomiziMustFall without actually taking time to listen to what he said.#SomiziMustRise cause he made a point. pic.twitter.com/sYN5AWfptE — baby. (@girl_kaybee) May 28, 2020

Black Twitter deserves more than these faceless characters. Bloody cowards how can something positive come out of people who cannot show face to back their nonsense. #Umalambanemustfall #SomiziMustRise pic.twitter.com/7Uuxlz9u8T — MfokaDube (@Noxza_dube) May 28, 2020

But weren't y'all praising him for buying a wheelchair like two days ago. Black Twitter nkare e toxic. Yoh #SomiziMustFall pic.twitter.com/JOdli59MW6 — MeloWelo (@MeloWelo2) May 28, 2020

Imagine black twitter being positive just because Somizi said so🤷🤧. Hai he must fall, ebile let him get Mohale so they can both fall😂💔 #SomiziMustFall pic.twitter.com/TWkcotSZmH — Ntsako Maluleka (@NtsakoMaluleka6) May 28, 2020

Black twitter is about the truth. We not here to massage each other with Mandela's khumbaya slogans and fake wokeness rethorics. We are at war for our people. You cannot control black twitter ! Suppport #PutSouthAfricaFirst or shut the hell up ! #SomiziMustFall — Velani Mabuza (@TheBanditss) May 28, 2020