Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Blackbyrd singer Tamsyn Maker has died

Tamsyn Maker. Picture: Twitter

Published 1h ago

Local singer Tamsyn Maker has died. Tamsyn was a member of the band Blackbyrd.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the singer.

Her passing was confirmed in a Facebook post by Corinne Dellipini Abrahams. “Tamsyn Leigh Maker, Our beautiful niece, and cousin, gone far too soon😭💔We are extremely saddened and devastated by your passing,🙏🥺😥

You were just too beautiful for this world.🌹💕Heaven gained a gentle beautiful soul.., Rest sweetly our beautiful niece, 🙏forever in our hearts😭💔,” read the post.

Her partner Kyle Davids also shared a heartfelt post about her passing. He spoke of the time and love he and Maker shared.

"How Great Your Love IS ❤️ , Tamsyn Leigh Maker, you have spent your precious time with me ,and showed me how beautiful your love is! You are amazing and will always be in my heart. How beautiful you are , you are a divine shining light !!

You are going to be missed ,and loved forever!!! ❤️ Can’t wait to see you again baps! 😩💕💕Rest well my queen everything is going to be ok," he wrote.

Singer Emo Adams wrote on Twitter that Maker would be missed and noted that too many people were being lost without any warning.

"We Loosing (SIC) Too Many With No Warning Or Signs… You Will Be Missed, Until We Meet Again," he said.

