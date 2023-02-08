‘Blood & Water’ actress Greteli de Swardt’s car named ‘Sandy’ stolen

“Blood & Water” actress Greteli de Swardt and her hubby, Juan, have run into a bout of bad luck. The pair had much to celebrate just a few days ago when they celebrated their first wedding anniversary and had announced their pregnancy, but that quickly ended when misfortune landed on their doorstep.

The kykNET “Alles Malan” actress took to Instagram to let her fans and followers in on what happened but also to remind them that there’s always a silver lining. Along with a heavily pregnant picture of herself standing next to an SAPS van, she wrote: “*Not so fun* weekend dump”. In the long caption she explained how her car, that she named “Sandy”, was stolen, and while she’s never been “bothered by materialistic things”, this loss was sentimental.

She wrote: “My car got stolen. I never thought I’d be bothered by materialistic things being stolen, but this was a hard one. I bought Sandy after my first big job & i've been so proud of myself. It’s the sentiment that hurts. “2.) Juan & @stefangoosen went to surf on Saturday. His phone, my wallet and Stefan’s keys were hidden in the car (we never leave anything visible in the car.) The little skelm jammed the car & it was a very well planned crime. “He fiddled with it for about 7 seconds & then drove away. Couldn’t believe my eyes. We saw the CCTV footage & will share when we receive it.“

She added that the thieves used their bank cards to swipe for alcohol. “3.) The skerminkels treated themselves with some ✨alcohol✨ on their way. Thank goodness I saw all of the transactions going off from our bank accounts & immediately stopped all of the cards. “I knew they broke into the car & tried to get hold of Juan. After multiple failed attempts, I finally got hold of him in the water with his apple watch. He ran to the car, but never have we ever thought the CAR would’ve been stolen 🤦🏽‍♀️.

“4.) The guys soon realised there is another pair of car keys in the car & came back for @stefangoosen car. TWO CARS, 8am on a Saturday morning in Strand. Never have I ever thought this would happen in broad daylight! 😭.” De Swardt said that although she has a lot of things to do on her baby list, everything will be placed on hold until all her admin is sorted out. “5.) Still waiting on a case number (can't do any admin without it). 🤦🏽‍♀️

“6.) Juan sold his car recently & now mine is stolen. BAD TIMING. So this will be our wheels until we get a car 😂. Helmet sponsors, please holla at me. 🏍️ Any family car recommendations? Please pop them through. “7.) My wonderful ✨To do list✨ for this week. I guess all things baby will have to wait for a while 😅.” She ended her “rant” by saying that she was still looking for the person who “anonymously paid for our breakfast”. And that she will never forget the kind gesture.