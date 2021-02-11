'Blood & Water' star Mekaila Mathys dances her way through cool new advert

Cape Town born actress Mekaila Mathys is securing the bag. Aside from filming the second season of Netflix’s hit teen drama, “Blood & Water” she also appears in a cool new Mr Muscle overseas commercial. On Instagram, Mathys posted the commercial where she appears with dancer and choreographer Tevin Wiener. The on-screen couple break out in a fun and fresh dance routine, while cleaning up their apartment. The commercial was directed by the legendary British Director Jake Nava, who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Arctic Monkeys and Adele.

In the lengthy caption Mathys wrote: “Mr Musculo Commercial SO PROUD of this one! Got to work with legendary British Director Jake Nava known for his work in music videos for Beyonce, Adele, Alicia Keys, Usher and many more.

“What an honour & blessing 🤩 As always, working with the best, @tevinwiener as my partner in crime and @dropthebuys who was the assistant choreographer on this job 🔥”.

Mathys impressed her fans with her dancing abilities and fans commented on what a great job she did.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 keep the standards up!” said Kamanziyann.

While kelly_kikx said: “This came out amazing!!!!!!! Well done both of you!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

And Tumelotl commented: “Damn, all this dancing for cleaning. 🔥I love it. I'm cleaning my house tomorrow”.

Although Mathys’s claim to fame came from her role on Netflix’s “Blood & Water”, where she played Tahira Kahn, an intelligent, scholarship student at Parkhust College, who runs against Fikile to become head girl, she also starred in other shows like the 2019 “Die Spreeus” as Eloise, in “Dominion”, where she played an 8-Ball, and in popular “Deep State”.

She will continue her role on season two of “Blood & Water” when the series streams later this year.