Blue Mbombo celebrates Feather Awards win as a much-needed triumph

Celebrity twins Blue and Brown Mbombo recently took home silverware in the Cutest Couple category at the 2024 Feather Awards. The 16th edition of the ceremony took place at Sheds in Johannesburg on Thursday, November 7.

Musician Zoe Modiga, film director Zackie Achmat and actress Lunathi Mampofu were also among the winners’ list. A few days later, media personality and reality TV star Blue took to Instagram to celebrate the Mbombos win, expressing her gratitude for an award that arrived at a crucial moment in their lives. She wrote: “This award arrives at such a pivotal moment in our lives. This year has been a whirlwind of confusion, pain and reward.

“From the sudden loss of our mother a few months ago, which has been incredibly challenging, to launching our new business venture, collaborating on campaigns, and nearly losing each other, it has been a roller-coaster. “We’ve needed each other more than ever, holding hands through this journey called life.” She continued: “Winning this award means the world to us right now; it provides the reassurance we’ve been seeking. Thank you so much, @featherssa for this honour—we are truly grateful.”

In a heartfelt sentiment to Brown, she wrote: “@brownmbombo even in another life, I would choose you as my twin sister and lifelong partner.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) Brown replied: “To infinity and beyond ♾️😇.”