Blxckie, Nadia Nakai among the nominees for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

South African raps stars Blxckie and Nadia Nakai are nominated at this year’s BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards. The pair are nominated under the category Best International Flow alongside other global acts such as Gabonese star Benjamin Epps, Ghana’s Black Sherif, Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty, Brazilian duo Tasha & Tracie and British rappers Knucks and Central Cee.

📺from Fri 7th Oct on My5!#BET pic.twitter.com/PPytQOq4LU — BET UK 🇬🇧 (@BET_UK) September 12, 2022 Central Cee, whose success on TikTok has thrust him into the spotlight over the past few years, is a favourite in this category and will be tough to beat. A BET website profile read, “Rising star Central Cee is the latest emcee making serious headway in the UK drill scene thanks to the popular short-form platform TikTok.”

The website also gives more insight into several of this year’s other nominees under the category Best International Flow while offering fans a glimpse of what to expect from the main event, which will be hosted by hip-hop legend Fat Joe on Tuesday, October 4, on BET. A few weeks ago, Blxckie won Best Hip Hop Album at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in Sun City for his critically acclaimed debut album, “B4Now”. This comes after he won Best Freshman at last year’s South African Hip Hop Awards (SAHHAs) for the same album. He’ll be hoping to maintain his scorching run with a win at the BET’s.