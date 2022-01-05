Blxckie shares details of car accident that made him miss Durban gig

Local rapper Blxckie on New Year's weekend was involved in a hectic accident on his way to a gig. Blxckie is one of the most booked rappers in Mzansi, this past festive he had a successful B4Now Tour.

The popular rapper took to Instagram to share why he was unable to make a performance in Durban. The Joy hitmaker said while driving from Lesotho to Joburg, he and his team experienced a tyre puncture in Bloemfontein. “What happened is, we were driving from Lesotho to Jozi to catch a 6pm flight to Durban, so I can get to these gigs and whatever.

“When we arrived in Bloemfontein, which is like a lil bit over halfway to Jozi, one of the front tyres got a puncture and the car goes out of control and skids onto the side of the road.” Blxckie went on to reveal that the hectic accident was a first time experience for him. Blxckie and his team were luckily all unharmed during the accident.

They later made alternative plans to reach Durban however they still missed the gig that was scheduled. "… getting that punctured tyre switched took a big chunk out of our time and, even worse, one of the front tyres popped as soon as we got into Jozi." he said. Blxckie shares that he was involved in a car accident over the weekend.



He says one of the tyres got a puncture leading to the driver losing control of the car. No one was injured he concludes. pic.twitter.com/so4urB9gJP — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 3, 2022 The little accident however has not put the brakes on Blxckie’s tour as he is back on the road with several performances still lined up.