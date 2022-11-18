Bohlokwa Mpiti set for new role on ‘Scandal!’

After the axing of e.tv’s “Rhythm City“ in July 2021, many actors found themselves having to look for new roles. Fans saw Mduduzi Mabaso, who played the role of Suffocate on the daily soap, land a role on Mzansi Magic “DiepCity”, while another two veteran actors, Jamie Bartlett and Mncedisi Shabangu have died since.

Recently, another former “Rhythm City“ actor, Bohlokwa Mpiti, who played the role of Zachariah, Khulekani’s (Shabangu) son on the show, has bagged a role on ”Scandal!“. His character, Karabo Pheko, is set to charm viewers from Tuesday, November 22. In the storyline, Pheko is the only child of Reginald and his now late mother.

According to a statement from e.tv, he is a spoilt brat who is looking down on anyone he sees as “lower class”. “As it turns out, he became a spoilt brat, looking down on people he sees as ‘lower class’. He adores his father and since his mother passed, their relationship strengthened. “They are so close that sometimes Karabo misunderstands the parent-child dynamic, thinking of his father more as a friend than a parent.

“He loves his father’s attention and sees anyone who takes it away from him, as a threat.” While he may be well-behaved in front of his father, viewers will soon find out that Pheko can get up to some really dodgy things behind his father’s back. The excited actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans:

@bathongtk wrote: “Congrats my dawg! 🙌🏾.” @lettielebohang said: “Congratulations my favourite 🔥🔥🔥.” @chley_nkosi commented: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥THEE BEST OF ALL TIME😎.”