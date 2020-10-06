Boity addresses pregnancy claims

Local rapper Boity has rubbished claims that she is pregnant. This comes after her cravings for certain food sparked talk on Twitter that she was pregnant. The reality star, who is not ashamed of her love for food, like most of us, has been letting her followers know what she has been in the mood to eat lately. This week the star even asked her followers whether she should have salsa or chakalaka to accompany the chicken feet and tripe she made for herself. Somehow, her posts opened the flood gates to speculation that she was pregnant.

When one user asked her if she was indeed pregnant, she shut it down as fast as Bheki Cele shuts down illegal taverns.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m hungover”, she tweeted.

The “Boity: Own Your Throne” star then went on to express how annoyed she was by the speculation.

“Can’t believe some of y’all legitimately want to tell people when to have children. Le tsherane, maan. So weird”, she added.

While she has been open about her goal to lose weight, she opened up about how difficult it has been for her.

“Nna ke rata dijo. I do things that work AND accommodate my love for good food. Yes, I can cut down portions, etc but haai.... I want to be able to eat what I want”, she tweeted.

This week, Boity was all smiles when Maps Maponyane’s mother, Slyvia Maponyane referred to her as “daughter-in-law”.

Taking to Twitter this past weekend, Maps posted a video of his mother, thanking Boity for a gift she received from the rapper.

In the video, Sylvia is seen carrying a Boity branded gift bag, the exact kind the star packages her newly launched fragrance in.

Visibly happy for the gift Boity sent her, Sylvia says: “Thank you Boity, thank you Boitumelo, thank you, my love, thank you ngwetsi yaka (my daughter-in-law), I love you”.

Responding to the tweet, Boity replied saying, “Tell Mama I love her too! Very much! I hope she enjoys the goodies.”