Boity calls on South Africans not to give up on the country

Local media personality and rapper Boity has called on South Africans to not give up on the country with the civil unrest and looting happening. Parts of South Africa are dealing with civil unrest with thousands of people looting and vandalising shops – leaving many business owners devastated.

Mzansi celebrities such as Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub have shared their views on what is going in the country. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the “Bakae” rapper also weighed in on the matter and asked Mzansi to not give up. “May we please never give up on us. On South Africa. Please, fam.”

May we please never give up on us. On South Africa. Please, fam. 💔💔💔😭😭😭 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) July 15, 2021 Boity reiterated this statement adding that the government has failed the country. She said: “Don’t give up on South Africa. Give up on the government that failed a large majority of South Africans dismally.” Don’t give up on South Africa. Give up on the government that failed a large majority of South Africans dismally. 💔🙏🏾 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) July 15, 2021 Cassper Nyovest also spoke out against President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement on Twitter.

Part of his statement said: “This has been brewing for some time now. “South Africa has been a ticking time bomb. “Passing judgement from our comfortable homes about how people who are angry and less fortunate should behave is utterly ridiculous, some families’ reality is far more difficult than ours, so I can’t judge anyone.

“I am totally against looting. “However, I am equally torn by our people’s lack and suffering.” He asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to step up and not just rely on speeches for actions.