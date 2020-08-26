Boity causes a stir by calling SA men roaches

Boity doesn’t mince words on how she feels about South African men. Her comments came after the backlash Mihlali Ndamase faced after saying that she goes on dates with several guys, even being called a “loose woman“. Many women have voiced their frustration of being s*** shamed and fearing for their lives in this country due to the treatment of women by men. The “Wuz Dat?“ singer joined in, sharing her disdain for South African men. Replying to a tweet asking women to refrain from going back and forth with men trying to argue about Mihlali’s video she said: ”They DGAF. Dont let the roaches bring you down to their level.“ (sic) They DGAF. Dont let the roaches bring you down to their level. https://t.co/6TpI3F0Z1L — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) August 26, 2020 In a response to this another user replied: “now we roaches … says a single 30-year-old who about to be single for many more years.”

Boity quickly put the user in his place, saying: “I would stay single for eternity if my options were the bottom of the barrel ass clowns like you. Imagine! lol!”

The user then tried to insult the media personality by calling her “masculine“, ”bitter” and that “no man wants” her, which he deleted but she saw before it was gone.

Apparently unfazed by the interaction the “Boity: Own Your Throne“ star clapped back, saying: ”Just because the men that raised you are insecure b******, I understand why you’d think I’m masculine. But thank you for the compliment.“