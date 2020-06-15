Boity celebrates 4 million Instagram followers
Media personality Boity Thulo celebrated reaching 4 million followers on Instagram.
Boity, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, took to Instagram to announce the news and express her heartfelt gratitude with a powerful symbolic visual of her glamorously poised upon a Moët & Chandon plinth holding a glass of bubbly, captioned:
“4 MILLION!!! We did it, family!!! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I do not take your kindness, love and support for granted! These milestones would not be possible without you! Thank you for making this journey so worthwhile! And a big thank you to my @moetchandon family for always going the extra mile to celebrate my special moments like organizing this special shoot at home to celebrate 4M!"
