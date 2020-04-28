Boity celebrates her 'dirty 30'

Local rapper and reality TV star, Boity Thulo, is glad to have entered "a whole new decade". The "Own Your Throne" star celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, April 28 and took to social media to post about how happy she is that she has finally hit the milestone year. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!! The girl is 30!!! You can now officially call me Grootman! #Dirty30 #LockDownBirthday," read a Twitter post.

In another tweet, Boity said: "Wow! A whole new decade! I know it only gets better from here! My 30s are going to be my best years! Amen!" she said.

Wow! A whole new decade! I know it only gets better from here! My 30s are going to be my best years! Amen! 🎊🎊🎉🎉💃🏾💃🏾👑👑💫💫💕💕🤗🤗 — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) April 28, 2020

On Instagram Boity shared more or less the same post. She said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!! The girl is 30!!! You can now officially call me Grootman! 😅😅 WOW, a whole new decade! God and my ancestors have been incredibly kind to me. I know it only gets better from here! My 30s are going to be my best years! Amen! 🎊🎊🎉🎉💃🏾💃🏾👑👑💫💫💕💕🤗🤗 #Dirty30 #LockDownBirthday 📷: @modiehithulo #OwnYourThrone👑," read the post.

Celebrities like Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and others shared special birthday messages on the "Wuz Dat?" rapper's Instagram post.

@bonang_m said: "Happy birthday baby!! ❤️❤️ Welcome to the dirty 30s.... have the time of your life! 💐🥳❤️".

@minniedlamini said: "Happy birthday gogo 🤣 (Don't worry I'll be joining the club soon) I hope you have a magical day my twinny loads of love always ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️".

@mmaponyane said: "Happyyyyyyy!!!!💙😊 Love that you're only going to get better as the years roll on by🙌🏾✨".

@refilwemodiselle said: "Happy birthday huni welcome to the unapologetic side of life.... 🔥💃🏼🎊🎈😍🎂🍾. May you see many more blessed & fulfilling years ahead @boity 🙏🏻💛".

@pearlmodiadie said: "Happy Birthday Boity!!! Hello dirty 30’s!! Have a day as amazing as you are babe! ❤️🥂



@jessicankosi said: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GORGEOUS!! Can’t wait till we can celebrate you!! May your 30s be everything you dream them to be. 🎉🍾🥳💫 Love you ❤️".