Boity claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai after 'booze' comment

While many South Africans were nursing a hangover or out enjoying the last day of the long weekend, one celebrity chose violence. Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai got up feeling spicy and was not afraid to let social media users know what was on her mind. Not one to mince her words, Ntsiki has in the past been open about her thoughts on alcohol consumption in Mzansi and the role local celebrities play. Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki said: “All your celebs have booze but no educational degree.“ While many tweeps went on to label the singer bitter and asked why she felt the need to get up and display her ‘off’ energy on social media, one celebrity was not having what Ntsiki was trying to sell.

Rapper Boity hit back at Ntsiki with a picture of her very own alcoholic drink, saying “cheers”.

Last month Boity added another feather to her cap by launching BT Signature, a range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages created for individuals “also making their mark on the world”.

Last year Ntsiki took aim at media darling Bonang Matheba when questioned whether or not Bonang's famous 'champagne darling' catch-phrase was a good influence on society.

We all know that Bonang Matheba loves her champagne – so much so that she created her very own MCC.

She also coined the term "champagne darling" on her reality show, “Being Bonang”, and it fast became something many of her fans and ordinary South Africans used when drinking bubbly.

Bonang and Boity are not the only celebs with their own alcoholic drinks.

DJ Zinhle acquired equity in sparkling wine beverage Boulevard Nectar Rosè, AKA has a collaboration with Cruz Vodka and Jessica Nkosi & Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung are both ambassadors for GH Mumm Champagne.