Boity clears the air on her relationship with Maps Maponyane

Mzansi's latest star to bag their own reality show, Boity Thulo, has cleared the air on her relationship with fellow media personality, Maps Maponyane. Even though viewers of "Boity: Own Your Throne" saw the pair getting very cosy with each other, by giving each other long hugs, touching and even exchanging a kiss, Boity says they are just friends. In the latest episode of the show, the rapper paid Maps a visit at his restaurant and she said she was just grateful to be able to support her “friend”. However when the topic of love came up, Boity made it clear that there are “no vibes” between them. “There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” she said, shifting uncomfortably in her confessional.

She did say that the pair was close though. “We are not cosy. We are friends. We are comfortable ...”

While sitting in Maps' restaurant, Boity even joked that she wanted to be by his side as his best woman when he gets married. Maps responded by saying she would be right next to him, suggesting she may be the bride.

“He is single, I am assuming. I am single. Why don’t we just get married. We would look cute together. Our kids would be really pretty. We would be a power couple. No, I am joking,” Boity said.

Fans reacted on Twitter:

Yoh Hai the chemistry between Boity and Maps. #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/2qmj8moILL — Olwethu (@Olwe2Matta) March 25, 2020

So Maps & Boity are friends that are also kissing #OwnYourThrone 😁😒 @Boity aii niyajola nina. pic.twitter.com/9CRbCgltGS — Cboy (@mthokozisi_cboy) March 25, 2020