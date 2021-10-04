Boity confirms she was physically assaulted

Media personality Boity Thulo has confirmed that she was physically assaulted in a hotel altercation. Following reports last week, the star revealed that she had opened a case with the police following the incident.

Last week the City Press reported that a suspect appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Friday after allegedly throwing a bottle of alcohol at Boity during a heated argument at a hotel on Thursday evening. The incident reportedly left the rapper with a cut on her face. In a statement released on Saturday, the “Wuz Dat” hitmaker revealed that she had opened a case against the offender without disclosing their name and said she needed to take time to physically and emotionally heal.

“It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with a keen interest. “I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time)," read the statement. “I respectfully request some space as I try to find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience.”

She also went on to say that she had faith in the justice system and asked her followers on social media to “stand firmly against GBV”. See below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Celebrities like Lerato Kganyago, Mel Bala and Gigi Lamayne commented on Boity’s statement. Lerato said: “Sending you lots of love baby.”