Boity doesn’t want a toxic man

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Boity may be single and satisfied, but she still wants a good man. As Valentine’s Day approaches media personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo confirms she’s single and ready to mingle. Taking to Twitter this week, the “Bakae” hitmaker admits her patience is running out, and though she can afford to buy herself the best things in life, such as that expensive Hermès Birkin bag, she would still like a decent man by her side who can shower her with expensive gifts too. “I hate that I might have to buy myself a Birkin instead of a man I’m in a relationship with. I’m so impatient! The man must arrive, already!” I hate that I might have to buy myself a Birkin instead of a man I’m in a relationship with. I’m so impatient! The man must arrive, already! Thixo! 🥺🥺😩😩😩🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 3, 2021 Fans are still trying to figure why any eligible bachelors in the continent haven’t captured the heart of a successful and sexy beauty like Boity.

But it was actor and model Maps Maponyane who took the centre stage as tweeps wondered why he hasn’t yet made a move on Boity.

Below are some fans’ reactions on Twitter.

Masego wa lacker le yena weitsi. pic.twitter.com/Y2AIW5mFCe — Brighton Dube (@Brighton_dube20) February 3, 2021

This comes after romance rumours made the rounds on social media, but Boity and Maps remained adamant that they are just good friends.

The star, who has kept her love life under wraps following a public split with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest, recently made it clear that she would not want to be tied to a toxic man who will eventually ruin her career.

She wrote: “May my success never be tied to a toxic relationship/man.”

May my success never be tied to a toxic relationship/man. 🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 2, 2021

Well, Boity has made it clear that she wants a wealthy man. When asked by a fan what she would like to have this Valentine’s Day, she said R200K.