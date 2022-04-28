Boity gifts herself a luxury home for 32nd birthday

Actress and rapper Boity Thulo, who turns 32 today, bought herself a mansion to celebrate her big day. Taking to Instagram, the Bakae hitmaker shared an image of herself posing next to her new home, simply capturing the post: “The perfect birthday gift from my underground gang to me!”

Story continues below Advertisment

“I could not be more proud of myself for how far I’ve come. “I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life and even though I haven’t gotten it all right, the progress has been astounding!” See the full post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Fans, family and friends congratulated Boity on her new home and also wished her well on her special day. “Congratulations and Happy Birthday to you! 🙏🏽🥳 Wishing you many, many more blessed birthdays and title deeds to celebrate,” commented media personality Jennifer Bala. “Birthday Blessings to my fave! Hope you have an amazing day Boity 🎈🎉🥳❤️ #TeamTaurus,” wrote Metro FM presenter Mel Bala.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Girls with title deeds! Proud of you B! Well done queen !! And a very happy birthday to you,” added TV host Ayanda Thabethe. “Happy birthday, B!🎈 And congratulations!!😍👏🏾 Well done!,” expressed actress Ceece Ndaba. “Congratulations mama❤️,” said actress and radio host Thando Thabethe.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gushing over Boity’s beauty, actor and model Anton Jaftha penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Legacy star shared a series of pictures of Boity, marking significant dates including their romantic moments together, snaps with family, and a cute throwback picture of Boity. “Happy birthday beautiful. You’ve come leaps and bounds since the last pic on this swipe (making reference to the throwback photograph),” shared Jaftha.

Story continues below Advertisment

He continued: “I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you..the happy, serious, the mad, the goofy! you’re so wonderful, and just look at your face 🤤 ( just look at it 😳)..The epitome of beauty inside and out. Happy birthday, love love.❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton David Jeftha (@antonjeftha) In a lengthy Instagram post, Boity’s mother, Modiehi Thulo, also shared a beautiful birthday tribute to the “love” of her life. “I thank God and my ancestors to have chosen me to be your mom.

“I may have nothing, but you are my greatest accomplishment. “I love you ngwanake (my baby), I may not say it as often as you’d love to hear, but just know that you are the only love of my life and will always be. “You’ve been through the most, yet you remained humble and grounded, I wish I was like you in so many ways!