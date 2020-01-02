As the world welcomes the new year, local star Boity shed some light in a young fella's life.
When Twitter user @weird_kamo took to Twitter on New’s Day, asking for R150 to buy “at least 2 pairs” of jeans for his new job, tweeps including the rapper and TV personality offered their assistance.
Taking to Twitter, @weird_kamo wrote: “I finally got a job at OR Tambo airport as a waiter , they want a dark navy jean as part of the uniform & I don't own one. I need R150 so I can buy atleast 2 pairs at pep .🙏 If you're around tembisa , I'm willing to work for it .. run errands,wash your sneakers, car. Anything”
The “Wuz Dat?” star also lent a hand, responding to Kamo’s tweet, she said: “I’m not sure if you’ve received help but I’d like to send you something for a few pairs.'