Boity helps young man in need, urges SA to follow suit









Boity. Picture: Instagram As the world welcomes the new year, local star Boity shed some light in a young fella's life. When Twitter user @weird_kamo took to Twitter on New’s Day, asking for R150 to buy “at least 2 pairs” of jeans for his new job, tweeps including the rapper and TV personality offered their assistance. Taking to Twitter, @weird_kamo wrote: “I finally got a job at OR Tambo airport as a waiter , they want a dark navy jean as part of the uniform & I don't own one. I need R150 so I can buy atleast 2 pairs at pep .🙏 If you're around tembisa , I'm willing to work for it .. run errands,wash your sneakers, car. Anything” The “Wuz Dat?” star also lent a hand, responding to Kamo’s tweet, she said: “I’m not sure if you’ve received help but I’d like to send you something for a few pairs.'

Kamo later thanked the rapper for her assistance and also requested that people should not send him more money but help others instead, he wrote: “I already got all the help that I need guys , thanks again @Boity 😭❤ I'm starting on the 15th of this month , I don't need any more money guys !! Rather use it to help somebody else who's in need . Thank you beautiful people ❤”

Boity also urged all South Africans to help the privileged as much as possible.

“Can we make a pact that this is the year we all come together to HELP as much as we can. Whenever we can, any way we can? Please and thank you.”

Since then Boity’s timeline is been flooded with messages from young people seeking assistance, especially with jobs. The star seems keen to assist where possible.

In September, the star, paid a surprise visit to pupils at Morris Isaacson High School in Soweto school, encouraging learners to stay in school.

She addressed the students and spoke about her journey of becoming the successful actress, businesswoman, performing artist and ambassador.

"This is futile if you do not put in the hard work, because your opportunities are not simply going to fall from the sky.

“I want to encourage you to surround yourself with friends and peers that will have a positive impact on your life: not those who will tell you to bunk school or get involved in the wrong things,” she said.