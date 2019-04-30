Boity. Picture: Instagram

Television presenter turned rapper Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend and clapped back at a troll who was trying to fat shame her. This follows a photo of Boity that was posted on Taboo Night’s Club’s official social media page where the star is seen making a grand entrance at the club where her birthday festivities took place.

Boity is seated on royal blue chair and carried into the upmarket club in Sandton by topless hunks, captioning the post:”The official @boity Grand entrance at SUPERBOO!!! Now let the festivities begin #femmefatale

A Twitter user @nonhlanhla_juju commented "They must have struggled with your weight. Lol. Sdudla"

Sdudla is a derogatory term for a fat person.

The "Ba Kae" star wasted no time, she hit back at the body shammer and said: "Sdudla ke mmao", which loosely translated to " Fattie is your mother".

Speaking to Stacey on East Coast Radio on Monday, the "Wuz Dat" star rubbished the rumours that made the rounds on Twitteville that she was romantically involved with Maps Maponyane.

"We are not dating, Maps is one of my best friends, and I love him to death, I'm happily single," she told Stacey during the interview.

The speculation fuelled after Maps tweeted a photo of Boity with a caption: "This sick patient is recovering real quick 🙌🏾 Get better homie @Boity ✨✨✨.

This sick patient is recovering real quick 🙌🏾 Get better homie @Boity ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/93pw4afOR6 — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) April 13, 2019







