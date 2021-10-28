Boity, Lasizwe & Mihlali Ndamase get People’s Choice Awards nods

Three of South Africa’s biggest stars have been nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the African Social Star of 2021 category. In the race to be crowned the African Social Star of 2021 from South Africa is YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza; media personality Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana.

For the third time in the history of the ceremony, the People's Choice Awards has once again opened a category dedicated to Africa. God did it AGAIN! Your girl has been nominated for the African Social Star award by @eonline ✨🤩🤌🏽



Use the link below to vote for me, let’s take this one home loves! 🎉 #AfricanSocialStar #PCAs #EOnline https://t.co/QyTIVJOh0a pic.twitter.com/oTLekPYnUr — Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) October 27, 2021 Last year, Elsa Majimbo scooped up the sought-after title of African Social Star of 2020, while Bonang Matheba was voted the African Influencer of the Year in 2019. Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya; Zimbabwean comedian Tyra Chikocho aka Madam Boss and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim aka The Odditty from Nigeria.

“Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!” commented Boity. Lasizwe said: “This nomination is not for me, it’s for the fans - it’s for the sweeries! Finally, the sweeries can come together and do what they do best, they can do the most. This nomination is for my fans and only my fans.” Mihlali said that it was a fortunate moment for her. “It’s truly a fortunate moment for me to be nominated for this award on such a prestigious platform. Hopefully, we’ll take this one home. It isn’t for me alone but for other creatives that need to fight for recognition and respect in the entertainment space.”