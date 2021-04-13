Boity, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and more celebs support 'Hands Off Enhle'

Local celebrities Boity Thulo, Thandiswa Mazwai, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, Penny Lebyane and Jackie Phamotse rallied behind Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa following her court appearance on Monday. Mlotshwa recently filed for a protection order against her estranged husband, Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo, for an alleged domestic violence incident. Mlotshwa alleged that Black Coffee assaulted her during an altercation at their former marital home in Sandton, in March. The star hosted a lavish party, celebrating her 33rd birthday with family and close friends. The actress said the popular DJ hit her hand when she prevented him from entering the house during her weekend-long birthday celebration at the former couple’s home.

The incident was in full view of her guests.

The judgment in the matter between the former lovers has been reserved by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Taking to social media under the hashtags #HandsOffEnhle #TouchOneTouchAll and #WeBelieveHer, local stars joined thousands of South Africans who showed their support to the former “Isibaya” actress.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

“Sending love to @enhlembali I hope you get some justice sis. Sending love to everyone who sits with trauma. May you find healing and a way back to joy,” tweeted award-winning musician, Thandiswa Mazwai.

“#HandsOffEnhle #d #IBelieveHer,” wrote rapper and businesswoman Thulo.

“@enhlembali you are not alone! You will not fear nor cower! We will shape this broken system until it comes to its knees,” commented award-winning author Phamotse.

“We Believe HER! #HandsOffEnhle #JusticeForEnhle,” wrote actor and businessman Motaung-Mhlongo.

“The concept of abuse will always be bewildering and should never be tolerated. There is not one reason u should ever abuse your partner or anyone. You have self-control and must always walk away and never harm. Even if u were hurt, u dont have to hurt,” said TV and radio host Kuli Roberts.

#TouchOneTouchAll

“In solidarity with those that speak out.#ibelievethem #HandsOffEnhle#TouchOneTouchAll,” added TV host and gender-based violence (GBV) activist Rosie Motene.

Meanwhile, make-up expert Bongi Mlotshwa thanked all the activists who came in their numbers to support her daughter outside of Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

She wrote: “I would like to thank these people for the love and support you have given yesterday @rosiemotene @zanindaba @zanny_diva @jackie_phamotse @winnie_mandela_cup2021, mbali’s brothers and sister and to all the woman who showed support ... @moiponemalefane for undying support to liaising the media @desiree_chauke you showed solidarity and sisterhood.“

On Tuesday, Black Coffee broke his silence on the abuse allegations. In a series of tweets, the popular DJ denied the abuse allegation, insisting that he never laid a hand on his estranged wife.

He wrote: “Divorce is never easy but for us it has been especially painful and I've spent the last 3 years in and out of intense therapy to deal with it privately. Every day I am attacked by relentless lies and falsehoods.”

Divorce is never easy but for us it has been especially painful and I've spent the last 3 years in and out of intense therapy to deal with it privately.

Everyday I am attacked by relentless lies and falsehoods.

The muso went on to accuse Mlotshwa of “misleading the public”. He wrote: “It is truly regrettable that she has chosen to mislead the public using the name of GBV and seeking a protection order against me to separate me from my children and our home.”

In another post, he revealed that he grew up in an abusive environment and said he chose to do better as an adult.

“I personally grew up witnessing GBV in my own household and from a young age, I vowed never to allow that to happen again under any circumstances. I did not assault Mbali, the mother of my children. I didn’t do it now and I have never done It before.”