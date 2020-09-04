Boity on roaches tweet: ’If you didn’t insult me, you’re not one’

Rapper Boity Thulo has addressed calling South African men roaches, but if you were hoping for an apology, you are not getting one. Last month the star caused a stir on Twitter when she made the comments. Her comments came after the backlash Mihlali Ndamase faced after saying that she goes on dates with several guys, even being called a “loose woman”. Many women have voiced their frustration over being s*** shamed and living in fear because of the treatment of women by men in this country. The “Wuz Dat?” singer joined in, sharing her disdain for South African men. Replying to a tweet asking women to refrain from going back and forth with men trying to argue about Mihlali’s video, she said: ”They DGAF. Dont let the roaches bring you down to their level.“ (sic)

Boity’s comments saw her trend for several hours, and many male Twitter users called on her to apologise.

Now, for the first time since making the comments, she has addressed the matter.

The reality television star said that on the day she made the comments, she was being trolled by men and was being hit with insults.

She said the insult was not meant for people who had not insulted her, but there was no ‘sorry’ in sight.

“A few days ago, I was being trolled by a number of men on this app throughout the day. These men insulted me in every way possible. I too responded with insults & proceeded to call those men unemployed roaches. If you didn’t insult me that day, the insult was not meant for you,” she tweeted.