Boity pens heartfelt birthday message to Maps Maponyane

It’s no secret that rapper Boity has had the biggest crush on her long-time friend Maps Maponyane, she even asked him to make her a kept woman - but it seems their stars were not aligned.

However, that did not stop Boity from penning him a heartfelt message on his birthday.

Maps turns 31 years old on Tuesday, March 16. The reality star posted several pictures of them together on Instagram and wrote, what seems to be a ’love letter’ to Maps, where she called him “one of the brightest lights in her life” and thanked him for his “heart, selflessness and love“.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the brightest lights in my life!! @mmaponyane 😍😍🌟🌟🤗🤗🎉🎉👑👑 You know words are never enough! Thank you, Mapsy. Thank you! For your heart, selflessness, your Love.

“Thank you for always showing up for me. You have been a phenomenal part of my journey through this life thing! May you continue to shine and rise as you always do.