Boity reveals she fired her assistant Bobby and fans supports her move

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Viewers were introduced to Bobby Blanco when the first episode of "Boity: Own Your Throne" aired earlier this year.

The reality show was a peek into the life of Boity and those closest to her. After weeks of playing with the idea of firing her assistant, Boity Thulo finally did and her fans are happy about it.





As the season progressed many viewers felt that Bobby was incompetent and that his incompetence sabotaged Boity.





The also never understood why the star gave her assistant so many chances to redeem himself.





After Wednesday's episode, the rapper finally confirmed to her fans that Bobby is no longer working for her.





When asked if Bobby was still working for her, she said "No. He got fired".

Thank GOD! I was just bothered by his actions. Honestly he has no work ethic and he is totally taking every opportunity given to him for granted. — Thuthula_S (@s_thuthula) April 8, 2020

Finally. Bobby needs to grow up shame. I'm sorry but he deserve it he does not know wht he wants — ✨💞C'gow mbatha✨💞 (@Shawgow1) April 8, 2020

I honestly felt like he was the most interesting to look at.. But thats only my opinion akere🙈🤷🏿‍♀️ — Ketleetso (@EnquisitiveMind) April 8, 2020

No work ethic in sight, just vibes. — Cristal, like the champagne. 🥂 (@keeeeeaaaaa) April 9, 2020

While some have always maintained that it was Bobby who was the actual life of the reality show, many were truly relieved to hear that Boity now really owns her throne.