Boity and Bobby Blanco. Picture: Instagram

Boity reveals she fired her assistant Bobby and fans supports her move

Time of article published 1h ago

After weeks of playing with the idea of firing her assistant, Boity Thulo finally did and her fans are happy about it. 

Viewers were introduced to Bobby Blanco when the first episode of "Boity: Own Your Throne" aired earlier this year. 

The reality show was a peek into the life of Boity and those closest to her. 

As the season progressed many viewers felt that Bobby was incompetent and that his incompetence sabotaged Boity. 

The also never understood why the star gave her assistant so many chances to redeem himself.  

After Wednesday's episode, the rapper finally confirmed to her fans that Bobby is no longer working for her.

When asked if Bobby was still working for her, she said "No. He got fired". 
While some have always maintained that it was Bobby who was the actual life of the reality show, many were truly relieved to hear that Boity now really owns her throne.
