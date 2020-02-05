Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo is about to let fans into her world.
The star scored a new reality show on BET Africa, "Boity: Own Your Throne". The show will centre around Boity and the moves she is making in the entertainment industry, as well as her relationship with her mother and friends.
Speaking on how her new show came about, Boity said that Viacom and Red Pepper approached her. “When I was first approached to do a reality show I said no and I was very sure of my answer but then the channel and production company were really convincing and after thinking about it for a month I decided to say yes”, she said.