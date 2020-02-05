Boity reveals what fans can expect from her new reality show









Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo is about to let fans into her world.

The star scored a new reality show on BET Africa, "Boity: Own Your Throne". The show will centre around Boity and the moves she is making in the entertainment industry, as well as her relationship with her mother and friends.

Speaking on how her new show came about, Boity said that Viacom and Red Pepper approached her. “When I was first approached to do a reality show I said no and I was very sure of my answer but then the channel and production company were really convincing and after thinking about it for a month I decided to say yes”, she said.





She is no stranger to the camera, having them follow you around all day is a different ball game and the star did have her reservations at first. “I was very concerned about showing my spiritual journey because that is very sacred to me. I wanted to protect it but also show it. The idea of having people in my home was also a scary thought”.















"Own Your Throne" joins a long list of local reality shows that are currently on our screen, from those that follow celebrities and the rich and famous to those to tackle everyday issues with everyday people.

The demand for reality television is as high as it’s ever been. “I think people love reality television because it gives you an insight into the lives of other people and the opportunity to connect with them on things that are relatable,” Boity said.

"Boity: Own Your Throne" airs on Wednesdays at 21:30 on BET Africa, Dstv channel 129 “In hindsight, I actually should have gone to both of them for advice because every day I would ask myself why am I even doing this and I think their advice could have helped but towards the end of filming it got a lot better”, she said.

Although the former "Rockville" star has made appearances on reality shows of her fellow celebrity friends like Bonang Matheba’s "Being Bonang" and Somizi Mhlongo’s "Living the Dream With Somizi", she did not seek any advice from either, something she said she should have done.