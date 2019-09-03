Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram/Xavier Saer
Local personality Boity Thulo says the government doesn't care about women and is doing nothing about femicide.

South Africa was in shock on Monday regarding the incidents of femicide, including the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana. 

The conversation on Twitter was dominated by femicide, with users calling for action to be taken on a personal and governmental level. 

Boity also voiced her thoughts on the situation for women in SA, and criticised the government. 

The tweet read: "All of you  @GovernmentZA don’t give a fuck about the women of this country!! Nothing!!! We are dying daily and it continues because men have been shown and know very well that our government supports and protects rapists, abusers and murderers!!! @PresidencyZA."

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula came to the defence of the government and replied to her tweet: "But to suggest govt support rapists is more than drunken stupor. The anger is felt from all over the death of women at the hands of people who claim to be loving them is madness. Women must not succumb/ tolerate abuse."

That caused users to criticise Mbalula for putting the onus on women to "not succumb" to abuse. 

Boity wasn't the only celebrity to criticise the government. 

Former "Afternoon Express" presenter Bonnie Mbuli tweeted: "Would u look at that? The SA government took time out of their busy day of pretending to run a country to tweet a condemnation #Uyinene".

The reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi also spoke out against femicide, called women in this country an "endangered species" and requested men to stop killing women. 

Other celebrities who voiced their concern included Anele Mdoda, Jessica Nkosi, Lerato Kganyago and Thando Thabethe. 