All of you @GovernmentZA don’t give a fuck about the women of this country!! Nothing!!! We are dying daily and it continues because men have been shown and know very well that our government supports and protects rapists, abusers and murderers!!! @PresidencyZA— #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) September 2, 2019
But to suggest govt support rapists is more than drunken stupor.The anger is felt from all over the death of women at the hands of people who claim to be loving them is madness. Women must not succumb/ tolerate abuse .— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) September 2, 2019
File what are U saying? Are you saying the deceased tolarated abuse? STOP this.— Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) September 2, 2019
Bloody idiot this Minister of Transport, it hasn't happened to someone close to him hence the ignorance.— PreshLaPresh (@reah_presh) September 2, 2019
"Women must not succumb" - are you mad???— 🤪🤪🤪 Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) September 2, 2019
I hate you— Lady Skollie🇿🇦 (@LadySkollie) September 3, 2019
‘Women Should not succumb or tolerate abuse’ So it’s our decision 🥴 hectic. Scary tweet.— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) September 2, 2019
Would u look at that? The SA government took time out of their busy day of pretending to run a country to tweet a condemnation #Uyinene💔— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) September 2, 2019
Someone asked me in an interview a few days ago if I thought we had a successful women's month this year? And I thought to myself- how? When we're dying for being women. As far as I'm concerned, women in my country are an endangered species. Stop killing us! #UyineneMrwetyana— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 2, 2019
We made so much noise about how our parliament now boasts 50% women. Let’s see how that helps the most endangered group in the world, South African women. I’m tired. I’m sad. Really I am just waiting to die. We aren’t living...we are tense and just waiting our turn to die.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 2, 2019
Okay. senzenike manje!!! What do we do. I’m so defeated. I feel so hopeless. I’m so so so sorry #UyineneMrwetyana I’m haunted by thoughts of what you went through. I’ve been in tears since yesterday. #RIPUyineneMrwetyana— Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) September 3, 2019
September 2, 2019
Am I next?— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 2, 2019