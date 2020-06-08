Boity shook by sexy thirst trap post
Boity shook the ground this weekend with a reaction to a tweet many people did not see coming.
The reality star and rapper caused a stir on Twitter when she reacted to a tweet which contained four pictures of a young man in what was clearly a thirst trap.
In the pictures, the user is wearing only a white pair of Calvin Klein underwear with the print of his manhood clearly visible.
Boity retweeted the tweet and commented "Banna", which loosely translates "man", and is an expression usually used when someone is shocked.
While television producer Phathu Makwarela told Boity to hold herself, her reaction to the pictures made many laugh.
See below:
-I saw a picture of a naked man,And I kept quiet.
-Ngabona umzimba wakhe umapunapuna.And I looked away
-If good man don't act now,wht is to become of our wifes and girlfriends.
-Good man share knowledge,not naked pictures.
-STOP THIS NONSENSE,fr God's sake pic.twitter.com/l4kCEH7qMU
