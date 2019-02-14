Boity. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Boity Thulo showed her charitable side on Sunday after a BA student pleaded with on social media her asking if she could help with getting her economics textbook, and she did. In the post shared on Twitter, the student wrote: "Boity Good morning Boity, i am a student at UJ , studying BA POLITICS, PHILOSOPHY AND ECONOMICS. Im short of only this textbook. My please help me please. even if u order it online for me and i can give you delivery address please . ill be eternally grateful"

@Boity Good morning Boity, i am a student at UJ , studying BA POLITICS, PHILOSOPHY AND ECONOMICS. Im short of only this textbook. My please help me please. even if u order it online for me and i can give you delivery address please . ill be eternally grateful pic.twitter.com/2MCqJOKVnv — Khotso Mathiba (@khotsomaths) February 10, 2019

Boity then replied: "Ok, no problem. 🙏🏾 Please send me your number?"

Ok, no problem. 🙏🏾 Please send me your number? https://t.co/KGbJr7cdz8 — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 10, 2019

The "Wuz Dat?" rapper wasted no time on making good on her promise, with the student soon posting an update after she received the book. Boity replied to the tweet saying that it is a great idea and that she is "most welcome".

That’s a brilliant idea. You’re most welcome. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/59DjOqgQwl — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) February 10, 2019

Thulo's act of kindness comes soon after rapper AKA donated R100 000 to the Wits SRC humanitarian fund and provided fast food to protesting students