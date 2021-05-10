Boity shuts down troll who tried to fat-shame her

Fat-shaming has become one of the most common forms of cyberbullying and celebrities are often the target of this abusive behaviour.

Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo refused to be bullied by a rude troll who posted a snide comment about her being “fat” compared to her mom.

It all started when Boity shared pictures of her and her mother, Modiehi Thulo, celebrating Mother’s Day, on Sunday.

In the snaps, the mother-daughter duo are rocking matching peach dresses at the recent launch of Boity’s premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverage brand, BT Signature.

She captioned the post: “My person, #Happy MothersDay”

While fans were raving about how gorgeous Boity’s mom is, one Twitter user chose to fat-shame Boity instead.

He wrote: “Why isn't she fat like u?”

But Boity was not going to let that slide. She hit back at the troll, letting the troll know that body-shaming is wrong.

She wrote: “Because jou p*** is fat”

Because jou poes is fat. https://t.co/TS4EgMoucj — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) May 9, 2021

This is not the first time that the star had to fight off fat-shamers.

In 2019, she shared pictures of her grand entrance at her 29th birthday bash in Taboo night club in Sandton.

Boity was seated on royal blue chair and carried into the upmarket club in Sandton by topless hunks.

A troll commented "They must have struggled with your weight. Lol. Sdudla"

Sdudla is a derogatory term for a fat person.

The “Ba Kae” star wasted no time, she hit back at the body shamer and said: "Sdudla ke mmao", which loosely translated to "Fattie is your mother".

The star, who has recently started documenting her weight loss journey on social media, admitted that said she felt insecure and was petrified over her weight gain.

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight,” said Boity during an interview with Drum magazine last year.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back," she said.

And the star kept her promise to shed the extra weight. Boity now serves major body goals.