Boity. Picture: Instagram

Musician and media personality Boity Thulo took to social media last week to let fans know that she snuff, and it's about time they come to terms with it. Thulo previously revealed that she rarely leaves her house without her smokeless tobacco. In her Twitter post on Friday, the "Bakae" hitmaker wrote: "Peeps are gonna have to get used to seeing me take snuif in public, hey. The stares are wild."

Many of her fans found her post hilarious, and the rapper ended up answering some of their questions about her habit directly.

Peeps are gonna have to get used to seeing me take snuif in public, hey. The stares are wild. 😅🤷🏾‍♀️ — #BAKAE OUT NOW (@Boity) May 10, 2019

One user asked: "How many times do you sneeze after hitting your line?" To which she replied: "Lol! I don’t sneeze."

Thulo also revealed on Sunday that she'd received multiple Mother's Day wishes, and that she didn't understand why. "I’ve received a few “Happy Mother’s Day” messages today. I don’t get it but I appreciate it, I guess," she tweeted.

One fan suggested that the universe was trying to tell her something.

The universe is trying to communicate something to you



Happy mother's day — 09th May 🎂🎈 (@MaqebaMochoase) May 12, 2019

While Thulo might not be a mum yet, she didn't let it stop from celebrating the day. The businesswoman also shared some snaps of the chic outfit she wore to a Mother's Day high tea.