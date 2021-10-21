Boity thanks fans for their support

Local media personality Boity Thulo has thanked everyone for their support following the physical altercation with Bujy Bikwa. Earlier this month, the “Bakae” rapper and the radio DJ had a physical altercation at a hotel in Joburg, with Boity confirming that she was assaulted and revealing that she had opened a case with the police.

Since then both parties have released statements regarding the incident along with audio files. Following this, several Mzansi celebrities came forward to support Boity publicly, including DJ Zinhle, Mihlali Ndamase, Nadia Nakai, Pearl Thusi and Denise Zimba. Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Boity thanked everyone who has shown support to her after the incident, saying: “Thank you to everyone that has sending me love, support and keeping me in their prayers.

“It means the absolute world to me. “I’m doing really well and feeling better than ever. “Only way from here is up!”

Picture: Boity Instagram Stories Thee star jetted off to the Western Cape’s Mosaic Lagoon Lodge in Stanford last week with rumoured boyfriend, Anton Jafta. While at the resort, Boity went whale watching and sipped pretty drinks while relaxing by a pool with views of the mountains. This came after Anton celebrated his 35th birthday at the weekend, with his new bestie throwing him an intimate bash.