Boity to SA men: 'You do not own our bodies'

Rapper and reality television star Boity Thulo has issued a strongly worded warning to South African men and reminded them that women do not belong to them. As Mzansi continues to voice their outrage over the brutal killing of Tshegofatso Pule, Boity has added her voice against the scourge of femicide in the country, with a stern reminder to men in the country. Tshegofatso was found hanging from a tree in an open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday, after going missing last week. She was eight months pregnant. Angered at the increasing cases of femicide in Mzansi, the Wuz Dat hitmaker took to Twitter and demanded that men stop killing women. In a tweet addressed to all men, Boity reminded them that they do not own any woman's body and are not superior to females.

"Dear Men. All Men. You do not own our bodies. You are not superior beings. We do not owe you our lives. We do not come from your f*ckin rib. No means no! Stop killing us! Regards Basadi", she tweeted.

The "Boity: Own Your Throne" did not mince her words when she clapped back at those who were part of the “not all men” train, telling them to “go jump off the highest cliff”.

She also responded to those who claimed women were sitting on their beds and acting like feminists.

“Why don’t men stop raping and killing us instead of being trash and tweeting out their a** like you’re doing now?!" she told a follower.

She also told men that for years women have been called derogatory names and that men who were crying about being called 'trash' need to toughen up.

If you’re offended, you’re clearly a gamors that needs to be kicked off that cliff! 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/uuJeCJW9Vs — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) June 11, 2020