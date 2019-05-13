Boity and mom Modiehi Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Over the years, Boity Thulo's mother, Modiehi Thulo, has proven that the bond between a mother and a daughter is something special and for her and Boity theirs is super special. The duo are without a doubt mom and daughter relationship goals. A day doesn't go by without Thulo declaring her love and continuous support for her media personality and rapper daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Boity's mom shared an image of her and her daughter walking the red carpet at the Glamour Mother’s Day.

"Absolutely loving this pic.. walking the red carpet with my beautiful day one! She’s my rock, my pillar, I draw my strength from her. She’s literally my world. I don’t have any idea where I’d have been without her. I will forever be grateful for her.

"Modimo le Badimo ba mpolokele ene..ba mo okoletse matsatsi a bophelo. That’s my daily prayer for her. Ke lebogela tsothle ngwanake, and I mean EVERYTHING! I love you with my whole being. And I hope you know that @Boity #revlon #glamourosa" she wrote.

The event was held at Mall of Africa’s Crystal Court in partnership with BBC Lifestyle and Revlon SA, where mothers were pampered and showered with love and gifts on part of the Mother's Day celebration.

Boity, like millions of children around the globe paid tribute to her mother, taking to her IG account, the 'Wuz Dat' hitmaker paid homage to her mother.

She wrote: Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queen Mothers. An even more special shout out to the greatest Queen Mommy I’ve ever known @modiehithulo. I am the most blessed girl to have so much strength, love, knowledge and compassion wrapped in one being. Thank you for all your sacrifices and for being by my side every single step of the way.

She continued: Thank you for being my mom, sis, bestie and biggest fan! I hope your day is filled with LOVE and lots of laughter! I love you! 😘😘😘💐💐💐❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 #HappyMothersDay #OwnYourThrone"



