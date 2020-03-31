EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram
Boity's shopping trip does not sit well with Mzansi

Boity fans had to come out in their armour and go to war for their fave when she got dragged on social media for going on a shopping trip over the weekend.

The "Bakae" hitmaker decided to share a bit about her shopping experience on Twitter to help show people how different shopping is under the lockdown.

However, the responses the "Wuz Dat?" rapper received were not the ones she hoped for. 

Instead she was dragged by some tweeps, asking her why she was out and about when she should be at home during the lockdown. 

She had to defend her actions. 

"I’m not out and about shopping. I’m buying food at a grocery store. I'm posting because I can. Clown," she clapped back to one tweep.

However, it wasn't long until her fans came to her rescue and set the hates straight who suggested the rapper went out to "gallivant". 

They defended her, saying because the country is under lockdown doesn't mean Boity should starve and be scared to go to buy groceries because she will be judged.
