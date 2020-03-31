Boity's shopping trip does not sit well with Mzansi

Boity fans had to come out in their armour and go to war for their fave when she got dragged on social media for going on a shopping trip over the weekend. The "Bakae" hitmaker decided to share a bit about her shopping experience on Twitter to help show people how different shopping is under the lockdown. However, the responses the "Wuz Dat?" rapper received were not the ones she hoped for. Instead she was dragged by some tweeps, asking her why she was out and about when she should be at home during the lockdown. She had to defend her actions.

"I’m not out and about shopping. I’m buying food at a grocery store. I'm posting because I can. Clown," she clapped back to one tweep.

I’m not out and about shopping. I’m buying food at a grocery store. Im posting because I can. Clown. 😒😒😒😕😕😕 https://t.co/u9GbCG9oJo — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 27, 2020

While paying at the till, there’s a man who had a bunch of flowers in his trolley. He was asked to return them as they don’t fall under essential needs. 👌🏾 #21daylockdownSA — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) March 27, 2020





They defended her, saying because the country is under lockdown doesn't mean Boity should starve and be scared to go to buy groceries because she will be judged.

Lockdown was announced before anyone knew it's coming. People went crazy &shops were filled to capacity. So between the announcement and now, today is the first day that most people who understand that Corona spreads in large crowds will go shopping. She can post what she likes. — Limie🕆 (@Limise_More) March 27, 2020

Ai nawe stop posting sisi, if you did post, that is. Angithi you know very well that you're a role model. You unfortunately send wrong signals, even if it's not your intention to do so! But do shop, it's within our rights to do so during this #21daysLockdownSA ! 😁😁 — responsible afrikan (@mbotsellasie) March 27, 2020

You must have missed the memo. People are allowed to go out to get essential items like food and medicine. Which is exactly what she was doing. — Limie🕆 (@Limise_More) March 27, 2020

