Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko celebrated her 36th birthday earlier this month with her friends.

Maseko teamed up with Tanqueray Gin for the occasion at Marble Restaurant in Johannesburg.





Taking to her social media pages, Maseko shared snaps of her sponsored birthday bash with various pictures of her friends, captioning the post: "Last night was beautiful, blessed and filled with so much love. Celebrated my birthday with love bugs who have been and do life with me through thick and thin.





"It goes without saying it’s not always how we want it to be, but as long as we have breath we keep fighting and making the best of these moments. Thanks to my amazing @tanquerayza family who graced the event in true style - as they do. Thanks to everyone who took the time to celebrate with me - love you."





However, it was the fact that Bonang Matheba was absent from the celebratory dinner that had tongues wagging.

Rumours have been going around since earlier this year that Matheba and Maseko have ended their friendship.





And the last time they appeared on one another Instagram pages is in September and August last year.





Maseko also didn't get an invite to Matheba's 32nd birthday trip which was attended by Babalwa Mneno and Pinky Girl.











