Phumzile van Damme and Bonang Matheba. Picture: ANA/Instagram

Local media personality Bonang Matheba and Democratic Alliance(DA) MP Phumzile van Damme got into a heated twar over the Easter weekend due to a misunderstanding. The "Being Bonang" star first got into with DA Chief Whip in Gauteng Provincial Legislature Mike Moriarty after he commented on a spelling error on an ANC banner and said: "I am advised that @MYANC's election strategy was developed by @bonang_m."

This in reference to the many spelling errors found in Matheba's first edition of her book "Bonang: From A to B" in 2017.

Matheba didn't take kindly to the shade Moriarty was throwing her way and responded in the now deleted tweet saying: "F*ck you. C* NT BAG."'

Well at least she was slighlty tepid with you, unlike she was with @MoriartyGPDA pic.twitter.com/sHtgdz5THK — Wonderer (@2towonder) April 19, 2019

This sent the Twitterverse in it usual tailspin with van Damme replying to one of the comments in Matheba's quote tweet saying, "We get read your tweet just fine. Release the caps lock button", the Courvoisier ambassador saw it as a comment directed at her and replied with: "STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!".

STAY THE HELL AWAY FROM ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/i1tDhK3t05 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 18, 2019

Matheba then went on the block the politician after a brief exchange and an innocent bystander also getting hit by Blockang.

You think this is a joke I see. https://t.co/1DSW3Osomn — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 19, 2019

What just happened (I know, autocorrect “can”) Just another day on Twitter 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VKDfPZY6Sb — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 18, 2019

Things turned LEFT really quickly, I got blocked for only clarifying to Bee that you weren't responding to her pic.twitter.com/LQvclgqVK4 — Oslimax (@Oslimax) April 18, 2019







