Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha to appear at Global Citizen Live in NYC

South African media personalities Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha have been added to the list of celebrities who will be hosts at the Global Citizen Live, on September 25. Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would also join Global Citizen Live at Central Park in New York City as they continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global vaccine equity, announced international advocacy organisation Global Citizen.

“I’m always so happy to continue my work as a Global Citizen advocate, as a continuation of my work with the organization since Mandela 100 and at the United Nations Assembly, as well as the BeyGood Fellowship Programme. “These collaborations have given me so many wonderful opportunities to continue my philanthropic work through the Bonang Matheba Foundation that I hold so close to my heart. “I’m really excited to be on stage once again on September 25th in New York City. It’s going to be amazing, to be outside, fully vaccinated, and just to see everybody once again,” said Bonang.

Nomzamo, who is now based in the US, said, “The dedication and commitment from Global Citizen to consistently and continually raise the bar when it comes to calling on world leaders and ordinary citizens to take action is remarkable. “We will continue to fight for the eradication of extreme poverty, vaccine equity and climate change. “The concert is also live from all corners of the globe, which means this is one of its kind and is bound to be groundbreaking in every sense. Action is commitment.”