Bonang Matheba and Phil Mphela’s beef reignited

Media personality Bonang Matheba and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela’s beef was reignited after she called him the “worst human”. Back in 2018, Mphela weighed in on Matheba’s R10 million lawsuit against Sunday World following reports regarding her tax fraud case. The tax case against her was struck off the roll at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after she paid an admission of guilt fine of R30 000. It is unclear what happened to the lawsuit against the tabloid publication. Taking to Twitter at the time, Mphela wrote: “My thoughts: Moghel should have just let this go. It's tabloid and responding or suing only gives the story traction.

“Furthermore, I don't think it is wise for her to be waging a war with journos. Her influence is waning & she needs positive coverage to remain at the top."

Matheba responded with “Go f*** yourself! Honestly.”

Following this, the two personalities exchanged insults back and forth.

Mphela then called Matheba a liar and threatened to drop some files on her about a Sun City trip in 2012.

“You lie. You abuse people and come here and spin some BS nonsense. Never commented on you personally, EVER.

“But I think now you think you can just walk all over me. Let it slide but now you treading on wrong territories.

“You forget I was in Sun City with you!” he said.

However, Mphela decided to keep the receipts to himself.

Things got heated again on Monday after he posted a tweet about who he thought the breakout stars were for 2020. Mphela named Ama Qamata, TK Sebothoma, Busi Lurayi and Lunathi Mampofu as such.

In my opinion...



These are the breakout actors of 2020



- Ama Qamata

- TK Sebothoma

- Busi Lurayi

- Lunathi Mampofu



They really had a good year to showcase their prowess.



Will elaborate more on my next reaction video thread. pic.twitter.com/VIlBrxoK6U — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 27, 2020

Stylist Dumi Gwebu responded: “Please do not disrespect Busi Lurayi like this.”

Please do not disrespect Busi Lurayi like this. https://t.co/yxfXf4DcmS — Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) December 27, 2020

To which the “Being Bonang” star replied: “He's disrespectful. Always been.”

And then doubled down on her statement when a user replied calling Mphela “vile” and said: “He's literally the worst human. Lol!”

He's literally the worst human. Lol! https://t.co/t5ZJONW2Ae — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) December 28, 2020

In a string of tweets, Mphela called out Matheba and her fans.

Yes, minions.



I’m clearly that powerful that she can’t seem to just keep me out of her mouth or radar ... 🤷🏾‍♂️🙂



Just block me out of your mind, life, thoughts, etc.



Honestly, if I’m a non-entity just erase. But we know she can’t.



Moving on. — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

I respect creatives.



Not snow queens who can’t keep a man or friend to save their life because the mere notion of respect doesn’t exist to them.



You have to be a minion and suck up to exist in the same world.



Run and tell that! — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

I love you. I appreciate the support. But this industry is fake as fcuk!



You saw exactly what she did. Don’t msg me. Tell her publicly;



O tshwenya Phil and he has ignore you all this time. Stop it. You know you have a huge following and this will cause drama.



Have the balls! — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

Why don’t you have the balls to ask her;



You are a superstar. You have millions of fans. You get to meet Presidents and Oscar winners, why do you keep provoking fights with this guy. You not friends. You blocked each other. Why? What is it about Phil?



Start there! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

He ended his rant by addressing the “worst human” comment and revealed they had a friendly rapport, posting a screenshot of a conversation in 2012.

In their exchange, Matheba even thanked Mphela for his support of her career.

The general minions, it doesn’t bother me. The gays and industry folks who co-sign that shit, it drives me up the wall.



Many know the truth.



By the way, I’m called “worst human ever” today but when I was helping Bonang make money, I was her saviour.



YOU LOT were the losers! pic.twitter.com/Vm5N8wYDJc — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

It all went wrong when I started calling her out. Telling her, you can’t treat people like that. That makeup artist sacrificed to be there please be nicer. Don’t do that here because we don’t know these people.



Don’t talk to me like that, I’m not one of your fans. — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 28, 2020

Matheba has yet to respond to his tweets.