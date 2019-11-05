Trevor Noah and Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba and Trevor Noah bumped into each other on the red carpet at the "Pencils of Promise" gala dinner in New York City. Held at the Cipriani Grand Ballroom on Monday, the "Pencils of Promise Gala: An Evolution Within" honours prominent people in entertainment, art, technology and storytelling who have contributed to an effort for global education.

At the gala dinner Lil Jon, the Karmagawa Charity community and Trevor Noah were all honourees.

Video: Instagram Stories

"The Daily Show" host received the Activism Award for the work he has done with The Trevor Noah Foundation.

While on the red carpet Trevor Noah and Bonang Matheba bumped into each other and posed together for a photo op.

Trevor Noah and Bonang Matheba. Video: Instagram Stories

The former "Being Bonang" star also shared some videos from the evening on her Instagram Stories, including Noah receiving his award.

Trevor Noah. Picture: Instagram Stories

Bonang Matheba. Video: Instagram Stories

Bonang Matheba. Video: Instagram Stories

Video: Instagram Stories

Lil Jon. Video: Instagram Stories

In a recent interview with SM Magazine, the House of BNG owner revealed that she would be moving to the States after the Sun Met.

Matheba will also be heading off to Santa Monica, California next week to accept her African Influencer of the Year at the E! People's Choice Awards.

* The E! People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Monday 11th November at 04:00am CAT, with E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 kicking off at 02:00am CAT on E! (DStv channel 124).