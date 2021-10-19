Bonang Matheba caught in ownership dispute over House of BNG with CSA Global

CSA Global has responded to claims made regarding the ownership of Bonang Matheba’s MCC and sparkling wine brand House of BNG. Last week, the businesswoman revealed in a Twitter Space that she had terminated her contract with CSA Global and is busy with legal action against the management agency.

“Today, I announce that I’ve terminated that contract … and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. “Furthermore, I have instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives. “I will revert over the next few days with more updates so that others can be aware of what I consider as their very unsavoury behaviour.“

Following this, CSA Global refuted Bonang’s claims and revealed she was in breach of multiple contracts and had been neglecting the brands, as well as her own, for the past six months. On Sunday, the “Being Bonang” star revealed to Sunday Times that the agency behaved differently than what was agreed upon and in some instances acted without her knowledge on some matters and in certain dealings. CSA Global has responded to these claims in a statement to IOL Entertainment and said Bonang’s claims that she brought House of BNG with her to the agency were untrue.

According to them, she joined in 2017 and the alcohol brand launched in 2019. Furthermore, the celebrity management agency said it was instrumental in the development of the House of BNG. This includes branding, naming convention, packaging, distribution while making specific mention of the sparkling wine in a can range, BNG Nectar, too.

Additionally, they also stated that while Bonang has made millions of rands from the alcohol brand, the agency has made a loss from it. They pointed out that she “earns a royalty on the retail price for each unit sold, while not being exposed to any liability should the business make a loss or is required to be capitalised.“ With regards to ownership of House of BNG, the agency said that, “Ms Matheba and her lawyers are fully familiar with the terms of agreement in which it was stipulated from the onset, prior to joining CSA, that any IP, trademark, copyright developed by CSA, shall remain in the possession of CSA.”