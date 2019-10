Bonang Matheba claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai over Woollies comment









Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram Ntsiki Mazwai just can't leave Bonang Matheba alone and this time it's about the ownership of the Queen B's business ventures. Over the weekend, the controversial poet asked if whether Distraction by Bonang and House of BNG are actually owned by Matheba or if Woolworths is only using her name? She followed it up by asking if there were any black owned products in Woolworths and when a user said "no", Mazwai asked if Woolworths is just using her a smokescreen.

I once asked....does Bonang OWN the distraction line and house of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using? Because yazi I'm seeing Mihlali....... — #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 19, 2019

Are there any real black owned products at Woolworths? — #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 19, 2019

So basically there are no black products at Woolworths and Bonang is being used as a smokescreen? — #Qhawe 25 October 2019 (@ntsikimazwai) October 19, 2019

A tweep then replied to the tweet and tagged Matheba to which she responded and said: I don’t have time for nonsense.

I don’t have time for nonsense. https://t.co/qM2aHTo9WX — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 19, 2019

Matheba recently travelled to Dallas in Texas where she hosted the Equanimity Awards Gala.

Earlier this month the media personality was also announced as one of the faces for the upcoming Sun Met alongside reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi.

House of BNG was also revealed as the official celebration partner for the annual horse racing event.