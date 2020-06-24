Bonang Matheba confirms 'Being Bonang' won't return

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has once again had to make it clear to fans that her reality show, "Being Bonang" will not return for a new season. This comes after some Twitter users posted short videos from the hit reality show and said that they missed seeing the star on their television screens. One tweep went on to ask the former "Top Billing" presenter to please bring back the show. "Please bring it back", the tweep said. Bonang responded saying that won't happen. "Won't happen. Sorry my love", responded Queen B.

The House of BNG owner was tight-lipped when asked why the show won't be making a return.

In October last year, just before the season finale, she tweeted that filming season 3 of the hit reality show was the "worst working experience".

Bonang also let her fans know that keeping in line with lockdown regulations, she will not be having a party this year to celebrate her birthday, which is on Thursday.

In 2018, Bonang celebrated her 31st birthday at the exclusive Summer Place venue in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, with those she calls near and dear.

She also held a party at Taboo nightclub in Sandton, which saw some of Mzansi's biggest stars join in the festivities.