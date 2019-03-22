Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba's private life has been the subject of much speculation since she shared an Instagram story video of what looked like an engagement ring about two months ago.



The "Being Bonang" star has been rocking an engagement-style diamond ring since and after months of speculations, Bonang has finally confirmed she's getting married.





Yes, you heard right, Queen B responded to TrendingSA 's Dr Musa Mthombeni's tweet, which read "Bonang will be engaged by November 2019", to which Bonang replied "Married", with a heart emoji.





Bonang who recently launched her alcohol beverage aka 'champopo' House of BNG Méthode Cap Classique' was the guest on the show to chat about all things Bonang.





During the interview with #TSA Bonang was asked what she would like her story to be told in a decade from on, she enthused: "I want to involve a lot of South Africa, I am who I am because of South Africa, the people of South Africa continue to love me, so hectically, sometimes it's a little bit overwhelming, I see it in a form of a university or a school. The girls I'm taking to university right now, I want them to create an alumni, a network of sisters that would ultimately change the world. I would like to say, (one day) you know that girl that is the president of South Africa, I helped her get through university...that's how I would like to be remembered, frivolous things."





Whether "morghel" is getting married or not, we all wait in baited breath to see who the lady guy is as they say "where there is smoke there is fire" abd where Bonang is concerned she gives the people what they want.





Check out how the BForce reacted to their queen possibly getting married, soon.





