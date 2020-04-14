Bonang Matheba gets Twitter to help her buy groceries for families in need

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



The former "Top Billing" presenter was feeling sad over the President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of an extended lockdown and decided to donate shopping vouchers to families in need.

In a series a tweets, the "Being Bonang" star let her fans know that she was sad but that President Cyril Ramaphosa needed the support of South Africans. Media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba got Mzansi in their feels over the long weekend.





She then asked her followers to help her identify 25 families in need.

.....We're gonna get through this...Oom Cyril needs our support.....but, re tla ba shap! We're in this together! 🙏❤🇿🇦 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 9, 2020



Following this she said, "Please tag and/or DM the @The_BForce .. tomorrow, we'll contact our families! Stay safe, stay indoors." Please tag and/or DM the @The_BForce. tomorrow, we'll contact our families! Stay safe, stay indoors....🙏❤🇿🇦 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 9, 2020 Her Twitter mentions started flooding with people letting her know why they needed the vouchers and Queen B responded to them letting them know she will help.

Those who received vouchers thanked Bonang and one Twitter users posted a video of her mother thanking the A-lister. ❤😭🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/haYPBiTHOu — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 11, 2020 Singer Simphiwe Dana also got involved and offered to donate R10 000. I will add 10k. I’m not rich. But I can help in my small way https://t.co/PZOGwywG9v — #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) April 9, 2020 Her Twitter mentions started flooding with people letting her know why they needed the vouchers and Queen B responded to them letting them know she will help.Singer Simphiwe Dana also got involved and offered to donate R10 000.

Bonang said: "Please help me identify 25 families in need. I wanna send them some grocery vouchers. We'll donate R2000 to each family. Please. I'm so sad".