Bonang Matheba gets vaccinated in New York City

While millions of people await their turn for the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa, media personality and businesswoman, Bonang Matheba, has flown all the way to New York City to receive hers while also enjoying a business vacation.

The reality star took to social media where she shared an Instagram story of her getting her Covid-19 jab on Thursday, May 27 and captioned it “…1st order of business”.

In the video the nurse administrating the vaccine pulls down Matheba’s sleeve, swabs her arm and says: “That’s good, relax that arm … alright here we go, one small step for mankind”, before injecting Bonang with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a follow up video Bonang says: “Yay we did it … fantastic” before showing fans the view of the streets of Manhattan, New York City.

As South Africa slowly phases in group vaccinations that aren’t going as smoothly as planned, many overseas destinations are offering vaccines to travellers visiting their country.

Maldives is among the destinations opened for South African travellers. When the “3V” strategy that aims to lure travellers to “visit, vaccinate, and vacation" is rolled out in June, it may be the ideal time for South Africans to take a holiday and get vaccinated while soaking up the sun and lounging by the pool.

In the meantime, it seems that many South Africans are also travelling to Zimbabwe for their vaccination.