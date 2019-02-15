Bonang Matheba. Picture: Supplied

South African media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, will be a panelist at the upcoming #WeSeeEqual Gender Equality summit, her agent said on Friday.

The summit to be held on Monday in Mumbai, India, is co-hosted by American multi-national consumer goods corporation, Procter & Gamble and UN Women.

It is expected to bring together leading voices in policy, government, business, media and entertainment from across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa.

In a statement, Matheba said she was excited about taking part in this important conversation and doing more to help girls everywhere reach their full potential.

"I am passionate about gender equality, and especially about creating a brighter future for the women of tomorrow," she said.

Matheba has added her voice to other important gender equality platforms, in particular in support of girls’ education, such as the 2018 #LeaveNoGirlBehind discussion at the UN General Assembly.

She is also the founder of the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund that supports tertiary education funding for girls.

Deepa Vaidyanathan, head of communications for P&G India Middle East and Africa, said they aspire to build a better world for all, free from gender bias and with an equal voice and equal representation for women and men.

"This summit is an important part of the journey and we are honoured that Ms. Matheba has accepted our invitation to participate," Vaidyanathan said.