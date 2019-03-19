Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

Bonang Matheba, who has been mum about her relationship status following her messy break up with her former rapper boyfriend AKA in December 2017, teased listeners with a comment about her current relationship status during an interview on Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast show. Matheba’s giant sparkler set tongues wagging on social media since she shared an Instagram story video of what looked like an engagement ring about two months ago, and on Tuesday morning, DJ Fresh asked the reality TV star about the ring that's been fuelling speculation, to which she replied: "I'm not here to speak about my private life but I’m very much taken".

While, Matheba doesn't seem to be keen to live her love life in the public eye anymore, the media personality and business has topped the trend list since last week with the premiere of her first documentary titled "Public Figure" at the Manchester Film Festival, and Bonang launched her own MCC, under the brandname the House of BNG, on Monday.

Among other things, Bonang also confirmed that she currently filming a new reality show titled "Bonang - Coming To America" produced by Red Button Films The BForce couldn't contain their excitement as they congratulate their queen B on being a great inspiration.



But it was the engagement hint that got the BForce thrilled.

