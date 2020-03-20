Bonang Matheba is already bored of being in self-isolation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

It's only been four days, but media personality and business woman, Bonang Matheba's recent tweet shows that she's doesn't like to sit idle. Taking to her Twitter page, the "House of BNG" owner said that she is "bored" of being at home after self-isolating for four days.

"....guys, I'm so bored. And it's only day 4! Tjooooooo.....#StaySafeStayHome," she tweeted. .guys, I'm so bored. And it's only day 4! Tjooooooo.....😭 #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/kLc8cFzHo8 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 19, 2020

The tweet was in light of the recent coronavirus pandemic where people were asked to avoid being out in public and rather stay in their homes.

The Queen B, who we know is always busy on the work front, seems to be uneasy with just staying at home and relaxing while the virus comes under control.

Her fans then came up with some ways the "Being Bonang" star can keep herself entertained, including drinking her favourite "champompo" or going live on Instagram for a question and answer session, to which Matheba responded, "Oh yes. That would be fun".

One Twitter user added extra spice to the comments when they suggested that Matheba call an ex (AKA), because "he needed her".

Oh yes. That would be fun.😊 https://t.co/2c06j7dWq2 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) March 19, 2020

Video call an X... He needs u right now... — TuMeLO🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@TumiBoi_7) March 19, 2020

Netflix and chill perhaps? — 🌈♥️️Richard Theron 🌈♥️ (@MrLaReeRee) March 19, 2020